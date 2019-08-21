Tesco Pancake Shaker Traditional Mix 155G

Preparation

1. Shake the bottle to loosen the mix and remove the cap. Add cold water up to the fill line (290ml). Replace the cap and shake the bottle for 2 minutes or until the mixture is smooth.

2. Pre-heat a 7" (18cm) frying pan over a medium heat. Add a spray of vegetable oil . Pour enough pancake batter into the pan to form a thin pancake (approx. 5 tbsp).

3. Cook 1-2 minutes, then using a spatula gently loosen the pancake from the sides of the pan. The pancake will be ready to turn when the batter moves freely from the base of the pan. Turn or flip and cook the other side for 1-2 minutes or until golden brown.

4. Repeat the stages 2-3 with the remaining batter.