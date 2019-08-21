By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pancake Shaker Traditional Mix 155G

3.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Pancake Shaker Traditional Mix 155G
£ 1.00
£6.46/kg
One pancake
  • Energy504kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 884kJ / 210kcal

Product Description

  • Pancake Shaker Mix.
  • Just add water Just the right ingredients for simple, fast and fluffy pancakes.
  • pancake shaker mix fluffy and simple just add water
  • Pack size: 155g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg Yolk, Dextrose, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk, gluten, wheat and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: See Preparation instructions.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation

    1. Shake the bottle to loosen the mix and remove the cap. Add cold water up to the fill line (290ml). Replace the cap and shake the bottle for 2 minutes or until the mixture is smooth.

    2. Pre-heat a 7" (18cm) frying pan over a medium heat. Add a spray of vegetable oil . Pour enough pancake batter into the pan to form a thin pancake (approx. 5 tbsp).

    3. Cook 1-2 minutes, then using a spatula gently loosen the pancake from the sides of the pan. The pancake will be ready to turn when the batter moves freely from the base of the pan. Turn or flip and cook the other side for 1-2 minutes or until golden brown.

    4. Repeat the stages 2-3 with the remaining batter.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

155 g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy884kJ / 210kcal504kJ / 119kcal
Fat5.0g2.9g
Saturates1.6g0.9g
Carbohydrate34.9g19.9g
Sugars4.0g2.3g
Fibre1.3g0.7g
Protein5.6g3.2g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Camping Staple

5 stars

This is a really great product to take camping.

The idea of the convenience of this looked good bu

1 stars

The idea of the convenience of this looked good but in fact it did not deliver - there wasn't enough mix to make the 6 pancakes it claimed it could make - only 4. Shaking it up in the bottle was difficult with the mixture sticking and overall there was a huge guilt factor of the unnecessary use of plastics. Better just weigh out the ingredients as usual.

Not as good as picture on pack

3 stars

Thought this would be quick for a pudding but very bland

Good, quick, and easy to make

5 stars

I bought this as an easy way for my family to make quick pancakes in the mornings. I was pleased all my kids really did love them! I now keep them on hand all the time.

Usually bought next

Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G

£ 2.90
£0.73/100g

Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 200G

£ 1.70
£0.85/100g

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Clarks Original Maple Syrup 180Ml

£ 2.00
£1.12/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here