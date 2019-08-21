Tesco Pancake Shaker Traditional Mix 155G

Camping Staple
This is a really great product to take camping.
The idea of the convenience of this looked good but in fact it did not deliver - there wasn't enough mix to make the 6 pancakes it claimed it could make - only 4. Shaking it up in the bottle was difficult with the mixture sticking and overall there was a huge guilt factor of the unnecessary use of plastics. Better just weigh out the ingredients as usual.
Not as good as picture on pack
Thought this would be quick for a pudding but very bland
Good, quick, and easy to make
I bought this as an easy way for my family to make quick pancakes in the mornings. I was pleased all my kids really did love them! I now keep them on hand all the time.