Highland Game Venison Steaks 250G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove from the heat, transfer to a warm plate, cover loosely with foil and allow to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave cooking.



Oven cook

Instructions: 7 - 12 Minutes

Preheat the oven to 200C/400F/Gas Mark 6.

Cook as above for 2 minutes to seal the steaks then place the whole pan in the oven and cook for a further 5-6 minutes for Rare or 6-7 for Medium. Do not overcook or the meat will be tough and dry.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: 7 - 12 Minutes

Remove all packaging. Season the steaks with salt & pepper and rub with a little oil. Fry the steaks in a pre-heated very hot heavy based pan according to the following guidelines:

For Rare: 2-3 minutes, reduce heat to medium then turn and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Cook for a further 3 minutes, turning as necessary.

For Medium: 2-3 minutes, reduce heat to medium then turn and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Cook for a further 5-6 minutes, turning as necessary.

