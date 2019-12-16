By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Highland Game Venison Steaks 250G

5(2)Write a review
Highland Game Venison Steaks 250G
£ 5.25
£21.00/kg

Offer

per steak (125g) as sold
Product Description

  • Venison Steaks
  • Working with:
  • Forestry Commission Scotland
  • Lean, tender and succulent venison steak - easy to cook
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed the use by date.If freezing, freeze on the day of purchase and refer to appliance manufacturer's advice for storage time. Defrost thoroughly in fridge and use within 24 hours. Once thawed do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove from the heat, transfer to a warm plate, cover loosely with foil and allow to rest for 10 minutes before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Oven cook
Instructions: 7 - 12 Minutes
Preheat the oven to 200C/400F/Gas Mark 6.
Cook as above for 2 minutes to seal the steaks then place the whole pan in the oven and cook for a further 5-6 minutes for Rare or 6-7 for Medium. Do not overcook or the meat will be tough and dry.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 7 - 12 Minutes
Remove all packaging. Season the steaks with salt & pepper and rub with a little oil. Fry the steaks in a pre-heated very hot heavy based pan according to the following guidelines:
For Rare: 2-3 minutes, reduce heat to medium then turn and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Cook for a further 3 minutes, turning as necessary.
For Medium: 2-3 minutes, reduce heat to medium then turn and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Cook for a further 5-6 minutes, turning as necessary.

Produce of

Country of origin UK and NZ depending on availability

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Although extra care has been taken to remove all shot, fragments may remain.

Name and address

  • Highland Retail,
  • Baird Avenue,
  • Dundee,
  • DD2 3TN.

Return to

  • Highland Retail,
  • Baird Avenue,
  • Dundee,
  • DD2 3TN.
  • www.highlandgame.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 404kJ
-95kcal
Fat 0.4g
of which Saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate <0.1g
of which Sugars <0.1g
Protein 22.9g
Salt 0.18g

Safety information

Although extra care has been taken to remove all shot, fragments may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Ring the changes

5 stars

Tender and juicy, not "gamey". Needed a fraction more cooking for our taste, but a good, flavoursome meal and a welcome change to the usual menu. Would like to see casserole venison too ... haven't seen packs for ages. And any chance of other varieties of game, Tesco?

Wild and fine

5 stars

Excellent steaks. Thick, lean, and cooked well to instructions.

