Higgidy Spinach, Feta & Pine Nut Pie 270G

Product Description
- Spinach & Pine Nut Pie
- Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with a creamy filling of spinach and Greek feta, with a hint of nutmeg, hand-topped with red peppers, even more feta and toasted pine nuts.
- Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
- We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
- Tender spinach & Greek feta
- Bright red peppers & pine nuts
- Mature cheddar
- Camilla's seeded shortcrust pastry
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
Béchamel Sauce (Water, Dried Skimmed <strong>Milk</strong>, Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>), <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Double Cream (<strong>Milk</strong>), Cornflour, <strong>Mustard</strong> Powder), Spinach (14%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) (14%), Feta Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) (12%), Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Free Range Whole <strong>Egg</strong>, Water, Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Red Pepper (4%), <strong>Spelt</strong> Flour, Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>), Cornflour, Pine Nuts (<1%), Brown Linseeds (<1%), Golden Linseeds (<1%), Poppy Seeds (<1%), Salt, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, *higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
Allergy Information
- Made on a site that handles Sesame Seeds
Storage
Keep your pie refrigerated below 5°C. If freezing, freeze before use by date. Use within one month & once defrosted eat within 24 hours. Once thawed don't refreeze. Always defrost fully, before cooking.For use by see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: This pie is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
Remove all packaging & place on a tray on the middle shelf of the oven for about 25 minutes. This is a guide only (some ovens vary). Do not reheat once cooled.
Preparation and Usage
- This pie is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Please remove packaging before heating & serving.
Name and address
- Higgidy,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pie
|Energy
|1079kJ/258kcal
|2913kJ/698kcal
|Fat
|17.9g
|48.5g
|of which saturates
|7.2g
|19.5g
|Carbohydrate
|15.6g
|42.1g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|4.0g
|Protein
|9.2g
|25.0g
|Salt
|0.97g
|2.63g
