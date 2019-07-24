Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

very nice if you like baking!!
back at last
About time you brought it back even at current price
Excellent creamy butter.
Lovely butter for a variety of uses. It has a creamy rich flavour and a very good texture. A definite plus on the dining table either to put on your bread rolls, toast or on your vegetables. Great.
Great-tasting butter.
Best butter ever on toast or in cooking. For people who need to avoid salt this is perfect. Delicious creamy taste. No need to pay more.
Just as good as branded butter, and less expensive
