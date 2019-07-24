By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

5(5)Write a review
Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G
£ 1.50
£6.00/kg
2 teaspoons
  Energy306kJ 74kcal
    4%
  Fat8.2g
    12%
  Saturates5.2g
    26%
  Sugars0.1g
    0%
  Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3062kJ / 745kcal

Product Description

  • Unsalted butter. Minimum 80% milk fat.
  • 100% British Milk Expertly churned for a smooth creamy taste
  • British Butter Unsalted
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Butter (Milk)

Minimum 80% milk fat

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

25 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy3062kJ / 745kcal306kJ / 74kcal
Fat82.2g8.2g
Saturates52.1g5.2g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.1g
Sugars0.6g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.6g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 25 servings.--

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

very nice if you like baking!!

5 stars

very nice if you like baking!!

back at last

5 stars

About time you brought it back even at current price

Excellent creamy butter.

5 stars

Lovely butter for a variety of uses. It has a creamy rich flavour and a very good texture. A definite plus on the dining table either to put on your bread rolls, toast or on your vegetables. Great.

Great-tasting butter.

5 stars

Best butter ever on toast or in cooking. For people who need to avoid salt this is perfect. Delicious creamy taste. No need to pay more.

Just as good as branded butter, and less expensive

5 stars

Just as good as branded butter, and less expensive!

