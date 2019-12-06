By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Salted Block Butter 250G ++
£ 1.50
£6.00/kg
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3062kJ / 745kcal

Product Description

  • Salted butter. Minimum 80% milk fat.
  • 100% British Milk Expertly churned for a smooth creamy taste
  • British Butter Salted
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Butter (Milk), Salt (1.5%).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

25 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g10g
Energy3062kJ / 745kcal306kJ / 74kcal
Fat82.2g8.2g
Saturates52.1g5.2g
Carbohydrate0.6g<0.5g
Sugars0.6g<0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.6g<0.5g
Salt1.5g0.15g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 25 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

17 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

just lovely butter

5 stars

just lovely butter

i use this for cakes and batters

5 stars

i use this for cakes and batters

too big for the cat flap

5 stars

i got stuck in the cat flap and my wife had to butter me to get me out definately helped fanks tessco

Awful

1 stars

Bought some of this butter with my partner, from Tesco Ludlow store last week around the 23rd Oct 2019. It was well within date. We opened it same day and spread on toast. Something seriously wrong with it. At the very least it was rancid. Did not smell off, but tasted awful. We threw it away. Packaging suggested it was same as British butter sold by other supermarkets which we have not had problem with before. Maybe a manufacturing or contaminating problem ? Upon reflection we should have taken it back to store. Needless to say won't by this product again unless explanation.

great

5 stars

perfect, for pastry,half butter and half lard

Love this- tastes like "proper" butter should 😊

5 stars

Love this- tastes like "proper" butter should 😊

Good butter and a good price

4 stars

Good butter and a good price

Good value and flavour

4 stars

Good value and flavour

It is a nice butter.

4 stars

It is a nice butter.

great butter

5 stars

great butter

