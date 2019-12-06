Tesco British Salted Block Butter 250G ++

just lovely butter
i use this for cakes and batters
too big for the cat flap
i got stuck in the cat flap and my wife had to butter me to get me out definately helped fanks tessco
Awful
Bought some of this butter with my partner, from Tesco Ludlow store last week around the 23rd Oct 2019. It was well within date. We opened it same day and spread on toast. Something seriously wrong with it. At the very least it was rancid. Did not smell off, but tasted awful. We threw it away. Packaging suggested it was same as British butter sold by other supermarkets which we have not had problem with before. Maybe a manufacturing or contaminating problem ? Upon reflection we should have taken it back to store. Needless to say won't by this product again unless explanation.
great
perfect, for pastry,half butter and half lard
Love this- tastes like "proper" butter should 😊
Good butter and a good price
Good value and flavour
It is a nice butter.
great butter
