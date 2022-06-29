We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nurofen Joint & Back Pain Relief Ibuprofen Soft Caplets 16 Pack

Sodium IbuprofenNurofen Pain Relief Caplets 256mg CapletsFor the relief of:Headaches, period pain, muscular pain, cold and flu symptoms, migraine, dental pain, rheumatic pain, backache, neuralgia, feverishness
Lasts up to 8 hours

Ingredients

Each Caplet contains: Sodium Ibuprofen 256mg (equivalent to Ibuprofen 200mg), Also contains Sodium and Sucrose, See patient information leaflet for more information

Net Contents

16 x Caplets

Preparation and Usage

Dosage:For oral administration and short term use onlyAdults, the elderly and children and adolescents between 12 and 18 years: Swallow 1 or 2 caplets with water up to three times a day as requiredLeave at least 4 hours between doses. Do not take more than 6 caplets in any 24 hour period. Do not give to children under 12 years of ageChildren and adolescents between 12 and 18 years: If the product is required for more than 3 days, or if symptoms worsen a doctor should be consulted.Adults: If the product is required for more than 10 days, or if symptoms worsen a doctor should be consulted.Read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.

Lower age limit

12 Years

