Supermalt Extra Original Malt Drink 500Ml

Supermalt Extra Original Malt Drink 500Ml
£ 0.89
£0.18/100ml

Product Description

  • Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage with B Vitamins
  • Supermalt is the number one non-alcoholic malt beer in the UK that contains B-vitamins to support a healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt (10.1% of the total Liquid), Barley, Sugar, Colour (E150c), Carbon Dioxide, Liquorice, Vitamins (Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1), Pantothenic Acid (B5), Riboflavin (B2), Vitamin (B6)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Can

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Royal Unibrew A/S,
  • 4640 Faxe,
  • Denmark.

  • www.supermalt.com

Net Contents

500ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 256kJ/62kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 15g
of which sugars 12,8g
Protein 0-1g
Salt 0,03g
Niacin 6,31mg (39%*)
Thiamin (B1) 1,06mg (96%*)
Pantothenic acid 0,94mg (16%*)
Riboflavin (B2) 0,82mg (59%*)
Vitamin B6 0,61mg (44%*)
*NRV: Nutrient Reference value-

