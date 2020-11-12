Kettle Chips Mature Cheddar & Red Onion 40G
- Energy857 kJ 205 kcal10%
- Fat11.6g17%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars0.5g3%
- Salt0.48g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2142 kJ / 513 kcal
Product Description
- Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Mature Cheddar Cheese and Red Onion Seasoning.
- #realfoodrealpleasure
- Voted Cheesiest Taste*
- *Voted our cheesiest taste. See kettlechips.co.uk/cheese for details
- 100% of our potatoes are British, most from within 30 miles of our Norfolk home**
- **Where supply allows
- Hand cooked in Norfolk
- Well aged with a spring in its step
- We're all about real food ingredients
- We hand cook in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time!
- Deliciously tasty & gluten-free
- Absolutely nothing artificial
- No artificial flavours, MSG or colours
- These chips are suitable for: Vegetarians
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Potato Maltodextrin, Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Dried Buttermilk, Dried Yeast Extract, Dried Cheese (Milk) (Dried Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Dried Cheese (Milk)), Dried Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar Cane, Dried Red Onion, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate, Dried Parsley, Natural Flavouring, Ground White Pepper, Turmeric Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Kettle Foods Ltd,
- Barnard Rd,
- Bowthorpe,
- Norwich,
- NR5 9JP,
- UK.
Return to
- Kettle Foods Ltd,
- Barnard Rd,
- Bowthorpe,
- Norwich,
- NR5 9JP,
- UK.
- We'd love to hear from you.
- 0800 616996
- www.kettlechips.co.uk
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2142 kJ / 513 kcal
|Fat
|29.0g
|of which Saturates
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|52.0g
|of which Sugars
|1.3g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|Protein
|7.9g
|Salt
|1.2g
