Tesco Cooked Diced Chicken 340G

1(1)Write a review
£ 2.50
£7.36/kg
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy329kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 485kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless cooked diced chicken breast fillets.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Tender & succulent
  • Defrost to eat
  • Healthy choice
  • High in protein
  • Pack size: 340g
  • Protein supports the maintenance of muscle mass
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate).

Storage

Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand, ----

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (68g)
Energy485kJ / 115kcal329kJ / 78kcal
Fat1.5g1.0g
Saturates0.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.4g
Sugars0.6g0.4g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein24.4g16.6g
Salt0.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 5 servings.--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't bother buying

1 stars

Very disappointed with this. It didn't even taste like proper chicken. Will not be buying again.

