Tesco Cooked Diced Chicken 340G

Don't bother buying
Very disappointed with this. It didn't even taste like proper chicken. Will not be buying again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 485kJ / 115kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate).
Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Made using chicken from Thailand, ----
Pack contains 5 servings
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores
340g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pack (68g)
|Energy
|485kJ / 115kcal
|329kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|24.4g
|16.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains 5 servings.
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
