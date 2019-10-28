By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Extra Large Vegetable Samosa 98G

3(1)Write a review
£ 1.75
£1.79/100g

Offer

One Samosa
  • Energy901kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt0.54g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 919kJ / 219kcal

Product Description

  • A lightly spiced snack with vegetables wrapped in crisp pastry.
  • Lightly Spiced & Crisp
  • Our experts carefully select ingredients to create perfect combinations of flavour and texture.
  • Meal deal main
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 98g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Peas (10%), Carrot (8%), Coriander, Tomato Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Poppy Seeds, Roasted Cumin Powder, Roasted Coriander Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chilli Powder, Cumin Seed, Onion Seeds, Ground Garam Masala (Coriander, Cinnamon, Cumin, Cardamom, Clove, Fennel, Dill), Wheat Starch, Maize Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Label. Plastic not currently recycled Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. We are here to help.
Net Contents

98g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy919kJ / 219kcal901kJ / 215kcal
Fat9.1g8.9g
Saturates0.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate27.6g27.0g
Sugars4.1g4.0g
Fibre2.8g2.7g
Protein5.3g5.2g
Salt0.55g0.54g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Skimpy. It has been on a diet!

3 stars

flavour OK but a lot more pastry than filling. There seems to be significantly less filling now than when the product first appeared. Needs to be fat not flat!

