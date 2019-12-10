Lowicz Kefir Yoghurt-Style Drink 400G

Horrible
tasted like off milk. incredibly sour dont make the mistake like i did in thinking this is an alternative to yop. I got rid of it by blending up with mixed fruit and sweetner.
Extremely high in friendly bacteria!
To all the people who are complaining this is fizzy... It's supposed to be fizzy! Real kefir has real probiotics, friendly bacteria, and this one is packed with them, which is why it's so fizzy and why it's so healthy! It's like giving oranges a bad score because it's too high in vitamin C. This is extremely high quality and couldn't recommend enough. I've tried so many kefirs and put off by the lack of good bacteria in them (which is kind of the point of drinking it). This one however has a lot which can be shown by it's fizziness. Will keep buying.
Very refreshing taste, will buy again.
This is real Kefir and why it tastes fizzy and slightly sour. Not for sugar addicts.
Not good Kefir, very fizzy - tasted like it had gone over - possibly the worst Kefir I have had, a temperature control issue I think as it was in date.
Awful
It smelled very strange and tasted as a spoiled milk. Don’t recommend it at all. Never would by it again.