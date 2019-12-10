By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lowicz Kefir Yoghurt-Style Drink 400G

Lowicz Kefir Yoghurt-Style Drink 400G
£ 0.75
£0.19/100g

Product Description

  • Kefir 1,5% Fat
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Milk, Live Bacterial Cultures and Yeasts for Kefir

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 1°C - 8°C.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 12 hrs, and by 'Use by' date. For 'Use by' date: See lid.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 recommended servings

Name and address

  • Okręgowa Spółdzielnia Mleczarska w Łowiczu,
  • ul. Przemysłowa 3,
  • 99-400 Łowicz.

Return to

  • Okręgowa Spółdzielnia Mleczarska w Łowiczu,
  • ul. Przemysłowa 3,
  • 99-400 Łowicz.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (200g)%RI* per Serving (200g)
Energy 186kJ / 44kcal372kJ / 88kcal4 %
Fat 1.5 g3.0 g4 %
(of which) saturates 1.1 g2.2 g11 %
Carbohydrate 4.5 g9.0 g3 %
(of which) sugars 3.4 g6.8 g8 %
Protein 3.2 g6.4 g13 %
Salt 0.10 g0.20 g3 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrible

1 stars

tasted like off milk. incredibly sour dont make the mistake like i did in thinking this is an alternative to yop. I got rid of it by blending up with mixed fruit and sweetner.

Extremely high in friendly bacteria!

5 stars

To all the people who are complaining this is fizzy... It's supposed to be fizzy! Real kefir has real probiotics, friendly bacteria, and this one is packed with them, which is why it's so fizzy and why it's so healthy! It's like giving oranges a bad score because it's too high in vitamin C. This is extremely high quality and couldn't recommend enough. I've tried so many kefirs and put off by the lack of good bacteria in them (which is kind of the point of drinking it). This one however has a lot which can be shown by it's fizziness. Will keep buying.

Very refreshing taste, will buy again.

4 stars

Very refreshing taste, will buy again.

This is real Kefir and why it tastes fizzy and sli

4 stars

This is real Kefir and why it tastes fizzy and slightly sour. Not for sugar addicts.

Not good Kefir, very fizzy - tasted like it had go

2 stars

Not good Kefir, very fizzy - tasted like it had gone over - possibly the worst Kefir I have had, a temperature control issue I think as it was in date.

Awful

1 stars

It smelled very strange and tasted as a spoiled milk. Don’t recommend it at all. Never would by it again.

