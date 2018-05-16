Mitchum Aerosol Pure Fresh 200Ml

- Mitchum Women Triple Odor Defense Pure Fresh 48HR Protection Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant Aerosol 200ml, expertly formulated for ultra-powerful 48 hour sweat + odor control, so you can feel your most confident.
- Now introducing, Mitchum Triple Odor Defense Technology, a shield against odor from heat, motion and stress.
- Mitchum Triple Odor Defense technology
- Provides a shield against odour from heat, motion and stress
- Expertly formulated for ultra-powerful 48 hour sweat + odor control
- Goes on invisible, leaving no white residue on skin
- Dermatologist tested
- Alcohol free
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Disteardimonium Hectorite, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Propylene Carbonate, Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum (Fragrance), Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Always shake well before use. Hold 15 cm from underarm and spray.
Warnings
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
- EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL
- DANGER: PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50 °C/122 °F. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AN ANOTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. DO NOT APPLY TO IRRITATED OR DAMAGED SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. AVOID SPRAYING IN EYES. AVOID INHALATION, USE ONLY AS DIRECTED, INTENTIONAL MISUSE BY DELIBERATELY CONCENTRATING AND INHALING THE CONTENTS CAN BE HARMFUL OR FATAL. AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING.
Name and address
- Revlon,
- NW1 7QX,
- UK.
Return to
- UK: Questions? Comments?
- Freephone 0800 085 2716
- www.Mitchum.co.uk
- Revlon,
- NW1 7QX,
- UK.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
