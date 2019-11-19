By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dalwhinnie Winter Gold Wky 70Cl - Spicy

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Dalwhinnie Winter Gold Wky 70Cl - Spicy
£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Winter's Gold Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Dalwhinnie Winter's Gold is a 2015 addition to the Highland distillery's range. It's inspired by the chilly climate up at Scotland's highest and coldest distillery. As its label states it was ‘crafted by the cold'. Dalwhinnie Winter's Gold is an innovative bottling from Diageo offering a different kind of whisky drinking experience. Dalwhinnie Winter's Gold is in the same vein as the 15 Year Old with aromas of flowers, honeyed with a hint of peat and green fruit - apples and fresh pear. Each sip is soft on the palate, with slightly warming honeyed fruit. The finish offers a soothing texture, as light floral notes mingle with soft fruits and just a touch of spice. Made using whisky distilled in the cold Scottish winter, it is intended to be served straight from the freezer, delivering richness and sweetness as the glass warms up. Winter's Gold is the perfect gift for drinkers looking for an introduction to Dalwhinnie and single malt whiskies.
  • Dalwhinnie Winter's Gold is a highland Single Malt from the highest and coldest distillery in Scotland
  • An indulgent, honeyed Dalwhinnie that is comforting, rich and sweet, with notes of heather and peat and a spicy warmth
  • Best served straight from the freezer
  • From Scotland's highest and coldest distillery that owes its rich golden character to the cold winters that shaped it
  • Winter's Gold makes an ideal gift as an introduction to Dalwhinnie and Single Malt Whiskies
  • Pack size: 700ml

Information

Tasting Notes

  • An indulgent, honeyed Dalwhinnie that is comforting, rich and sweet, with notes of heather and peat and a spicy warmth

Alcohol Units

30.1

ABV

43% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Diageo Great Britain,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Return to

  • Diageo Great Britain,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

THE BEST THERE IS.

5 stars

It was fantastic quality and I use for drinking. It is very smooth and goes down a treat. I like all Dalwhinnie whisky, but don't buy it in case there is none left for me.

Usually bought next

Cardhu Gold Reserve Single Malt Whisky 70Cl

£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Talisker Skye Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl

£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Bombay Sapphire Gin 1 Litre

£ 18.00
£18.00/litre

Offer

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here