Rock Face 48 Hour Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

Product Description
- 48hr Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant
- A hard working deodorant to give you 48 hour protection.
- Rockface™, the high performance range for men.
- Pioneering formulations
- Work harder, play harder
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- To use: Shake can well. Spray from a distance of 20cm onto the underarms.
Warnings
- WARNINGS: PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN EVEN AFTER USE. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. AVOID SPRAYING IN EYES. DO NOT APPLY TO IRRITATED OR BROKEN SKIN. DISCONTINUE USE IF IRRITATION OCCURS. DO NOT USE IN CONFINED AREAS. INTENTIONAL MISUSE BY DELIBERATELY CONCENTRATING AND INHALING THE CONTENTS CAN BE HARMFUL OR FATAL.
- DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Recycling info
Aerosol. Metal - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Made for:
- WCP.ME Ltd,
- Distribution Centre,
- ST4 2HX.
- www.rockface4men.com
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
