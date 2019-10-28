By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Propercorn Peanut Butter & Almond 25G
Product Description

  • Popcorn seasoned with peanut butter and almond.
  • Hand-popped butterfly corn, mixed with a smooth blend of peanut and almond.
  • Proper. Small word, big ambition.
  • My father was a hopeless cook but made the best popcorn. We'd spend hours obsessing over new flavours, delicious ingredients and the magic of popping corn. Years later, inspired by the popcorn maker my dad gave me, Proper was born.
  • We started from humble beginnings, improvising by tossing kernels in a refashioned cement mixer! Now, we're a proudly independent company making what we think is the best popcorn in the world.
  • For us, taste is everything. Take this pack of Peanut Butter & Almond. We coat our hand-popped, butterfly corn in a smooth blend of peanuts and almonds, to create a distinctive, nutty flavour.
  • It's popcorn, done properly. I hope you love it
  • Cassandra
  • All natural seasoning
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 25g

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Corn (53%), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Ground Peanut, Salt, Ground Almond

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles Milk, other Tree Nuts and Soya

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • Warning: May contain the occasional un-popped kernel

Name and address

  • PROPERCORN,
  • 41 Wenlock Road,
  • London,
  • N1 7SG.

Return to

  • PROPERCORN,
  • 41 Wenlock Road,
  • London,
  • N1 7SG.
  • cass@propercorn.com
  • www.propercorn.com

Net Contents

25g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion serve size 25g
Energy kJ1924481
Energy kcal460115
Fat 20.25.0
sat fat1.40.4
Carbohydrate 50.212.6
sugars 13.83.5
Fibre 12.93.2
Protein 12.93.2
Salt 1.050.26

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: May contain the occasional un-popped kernel

