Propercorn Peanut Butter & Almond 25G
- Popcorn seasoned with peanut butter and almond.
- Hand-popped butterfly corn, mixed with a smooth blend of peanut and almond.
- Proper. Small word, big ambition.
- My father was a hopeless cook but made the best popcorn. We'd spend hours obsessing over new flavours, delicious ingredients and the magic of popping corn. Years later, inspired by the popcorn maker my dad gave me, Proper was born.
- We started from humble beginnings, improvising by tossing kernels in a refashioned cement mixer! Now, we're a proudly independent company making what we think is the best popcorn in the world.
- For us, taste is everything. Take this pack of Peanut Butter & Almond. We coat our hand-popped, butterfly corn in a smooth blend of peanuts and almonds, to create a distinctive, nutty flavour.
- It's popcorn, done properly. I hope you love it
- Cassandra
- All natural seasoning
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 25g
Wholegrain Corn (53%), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Ground Peanut, Salt, Ground Almond
- Made in a factory that also handles Milk, other Tree Nuts and Soya
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Warning: May contain the occasional un-popped kernel
- PROPERCORN,
- 41 Wenlock Road,
- London,
- N1 7SG.
- cass@propercorn.com
- www.propercorn.com
25g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion serve size 25g
|Energy kJ
|1924
|481
|Energy kcal
|460
|115
|Fat
|20.2
|5.0
|sat fat
|1.4
|0.4
|Carbohydrate
|50.2
|12.6
|sugars
|13.8
|3.5
|Fibre
|12.9
|3.2
|Protein
|12.9
|3.2
|Salt
|1.05
|0.26
