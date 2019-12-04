By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken & Vegetable Soup 600G

2(21)Write a review
Tesco Chicken & Vegetable Soup 600G
£ 1.50
£0.25/100g

Offer

½ of a pot
  • Energy495kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 165kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made with vegetables, cooked chicken breast, pearl barley and herbs.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Chunky & Classic Carrot, swede and parsnip mixed with chicken breast and pearl barley Just as you would when cooking a soup at home, our experts sauté onions and garlic to create a base and build flavours with selected vegetables and seasoning.
  • Chunky & classic
  • Carrot, swede and parsnip mixed with chicken breast and pearl barley
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 portion
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Stock, Vegetables (30%) (Carrot, Swede, Onion, Potato, Parsnip, Leek, Celery), Chicken Breast (6%), Potato Starch, Pearl Barley, Garlic Purée, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Sage, Thyme.

Chicken Stock contains: Water, Chicken Extract, Chicken, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Chicken Fat, Onion Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, pull tab on rim to break.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Hob
Instructions: 5-6 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally, until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (300g)
Energy165kJ / 39kcal495kJ / 118kcal
Fat1.1g3.3g
Saturates0.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate3.2g9.6g
Sugars1.5g4.5g
Fibre1.1g3.3g
Protein3.6g10.8g
Salt0.5g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

21 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Very watery and bland had no seasoning or taste 👎

1 stars

Very watery and bland had no seasoning or taste 👎

Very nice

5 stars

Very nice.

Vile

1 stars

Tastes sour and consistency like tap water, don’t bother.

Had to throw away - quality issues

1 stars

We normally love this soup and buy it regularly - yesterday opened, heated up and had to throw away an in-date carton, tasted of vinegar. Assumed it was a one-off but having seen reviews below there appears to be a quality issue with this product - Tesco, you need to sort this (and how do we get a refund?)

My favourite

5 stars

I personally love this soup! I don’t quite understand how people seem to passionately hate it - genuinely it’s my favourite soup. Lots of nice chunky vegetables, plus chicken, low calorie and healthy. What more could you want?

Quick, tasty, healthy and filling meal in a pot

5 stars

Really tasty soup and I love the included root vegetables. Quick and easy meal after returning from work. Admittedly, I did also add some steamed veg to the soup for extra goodness.

Horrid root veggies in this now

1 stars

This used to be lovely, but now they've changed the veg in this soup to include swede and other roots that I can't stand so stopped ordering this now. :-(

Perfect feel-better soup!

4 stars

Think it’s perfect for when you’re feeling under the weather! V much enjoy this soup!

bland and tasteless

1 stars

bland watery tasteless

Dont buy!!

1 stars

Horrible bitter taste, very dissapointed ruined my lunch!!

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

