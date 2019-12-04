Tesco Chicken & Vegetable Soup 600G

Very watery and bland had no seasoning or taste 👎
Very nice
Very nice.
Vile
Tastes sour and consistency like tap water, don’t bother.
Had to throw away - quality issues
We normally love this soup and buy it regularly - yesterday opened, heated up and had to throw away an in-date carton, tasted of vinegar. Assumed it was a one-off but having seen reviews below there appears to be a quality issue with this product - Tesco, you need to sort this (and how do we get a refund?)
My favourite
I personally love this soup! I don’t quite understand how people seem to passionately hate it - genuinely it’s my favourite soup. Lots of nice chunky vegetables, plus chicken, low calorie and healthy. What more could you want?
Quick, tasty, healthy and filling meal in a pot
Really tasty soup and I love the included root vegetables. Quick and easy meal after returning from work. Admittedly, I did also add some steamed veg to the soup for extra goodness.
Horrid root veggies in this now
This used to be lovely, but now they've changed the veg in this soup to include swede and other roots that I can't stand so stopped ordering this now. :-(
Perfect feel-better soup!
Think it’s perfect for when you’re feeling under the weather! V much enjoy this soup!
bland and tasteless
bland watery tasteless
Dont buy!!
Horrible bitter taste, very dissapointed ruined my lunch!!