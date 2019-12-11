Dr Oetker Ready To Roll Coloured Icing 500G
Product Description
- Ready to Roll Coloured Icing
- Dr. Oetker Ready to Roll Coloured Icing is perfect for adding a bold colour to your cake when kids baking or for a special occasion. Mix the colours together to create new shades, or use for moulding into decorations and models.
- Ready to roll soft icing
- Ideal for covering cakes and biscuits
- Mix colours to experiment with new shades
- Mould to create models and patterns
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose syrup, Vegetable fat (palm), Humectant (glycerol), Colours (vegetable carbon, lutein, anthocyanins, brilliant blue FCF), Thickeners (tragacanth, sodium carboxy methyl cellulose), Emulsifier (citric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), Flavouring, Colouring foods (concentrates from safflower and lemon), Preservative (potassium sorbate), Acidity regulator (citric acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Once opened, wrap any unused icing in polythene or foil to prevent it drying out. Do not refrigerate. Best Before End See base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Knead the coloured icing until soft and pliable and roll out on a surface lightly dusted with icing sugar.
- If applying directly to a cake use smooth apricot jam or a small amount of buttercream to secure the icing to the cake. To apply to a cake with marzipan or to white icing slightly moisten the surface with cooled boiled water.
- To achieve an extra smooth surface and remove any excess icing sugar, polish with the flat of your hand.
- Coloured Regal-Ice Ready to Roll Icing is suitable for covering or modelling.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
5 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1668 kJ/394 kcal
|Fat
|4.9 g
|of which saturates
|2.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|88 g
|of which sugars
|82 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.04 g
