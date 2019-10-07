By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sweet Chilli Stir Fry Sauce 180G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Sweet Chilli Stir Fry Sauce 180G
£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy424kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars20.0g
    22%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 471kJ / 111kcal

Product Description

  • A sweet stir fry sauce made with red chillies and garlic.
  • Aromatic & Sweet Carefully prepared with red chillies and garlic.
  • Aromatic & Sweet Carefully prepared with red chillies and garlic.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Aromatic & sweet
  • Carefully prepared with red chillies and garlic
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Water, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Red Chilli (6%), Red Chilli Purée (5%), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Onion Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Thickener (Pectin), Colour (Paprika Extract).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Add the sauce to the wok, with your already cooked stir fry mix and stir fry for 1 minute.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the cooking instructions opposite. This sauce will have a slightly split appearance when you defrost it. This is normal. Once reheated it will taste and look as good as it did before freezing.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (90g)
Energy471kJ / 111kcal424kJ / 100kcal
Fat1.5g1.3g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate23.8g21.4g
Sugars22.2g20.0g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein0.4g0.4g
Salt1.0g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great sauce

5 stars

Great sauce

Very bad

1 stars

I have order this to be ready for Christmas and I have left a message to make sure expiry date will be longer but instead the item I received will expired on 23 of December. So dissapointing

Nice and Tangy

4 stars

I like this a lot but my kids don't, they love sweet and sour but I can't find that at Tesco for a stir fry so I have to buy this. It's got a nice tangy and hot taste to it.

Water water everywhere

1 stars

These types of sauces are extremely watery and lack flavour not a wise buy .

Usually bought next

Tesco Egg Noodles 300G

£ 1.35
£4.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Singapore Noodles 300G

£ 1.25
£4.17/kg

Offer

Tesco Vegetable & Beansprout Stir Fry 320G

£ 1.00
£3.13/kg

Offer

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here