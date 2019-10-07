Tesco Sweet Chilli Stir Fry Sauce 180G

Great sauce
Very bad
I have order this to be ready for Christmas and I have left a message to make sure expiry date will be longer but instead the item I received will expired on 23 of December. So dissapointing
Nice and Tangy
I like this a lot but my kids don't, they love sweet and sour but I can't find that at Tesco for a stir fry so I have to buy this. It's got a nice tangy and hot taste to it.
Water water everywhere
These types of sauces are extremely watery and lack flavour not a wise buy .