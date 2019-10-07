By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plum & Hoisin Stir Fry Sauce 180G

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Plum & Hoisin Stir Fry Sauce 180G
£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy369kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars17.8g
    20%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 410kJ / 97kcal

Product Description

  • A stir fry sauce made with concentrated plum juice, ginger and star anise.
  • Rich & Sweet Carefully prepared with plum juice, ginger and star anise.
  • Rich & sweet
  • Carefully prepared with plum juice, ginger and star anise
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Concentrated Plum Juice (9%), Tamari Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Alcohol], Yellow Bean Paste [Yellow Soya Bean, Sugar, Water, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Soya Bean, Alcohol], White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Star Anise, Thickener (Pectin), Cassia Powder, Fennel Powder, Ginger Powder, Clove Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Add the sauce to the wok, with your already cooked stir fry mix and stir fry for 1 minute.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the cooking instructions opposite. This sauce will have a slightly split appearance when you defrost it. This is normal. Once reheated it will taste and look as good as it did before freezing.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (90g)
Energy410kJ / 97kcal369kJ / 87kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate22.0g19.8g
Sugars19.8g17.8g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein1.0g0.9g
Salt1.2g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Using Product Information

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Please return the coconut and lemongrass

3 stars

Why have you removed the coconut and lemongrass? That was really very tasty not as sickly sweet as all the other Chinese stir fry sauces.

