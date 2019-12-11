Reeses Sticks Peanut Butter Wafers 42G

Product Description
- Chocolate Flavoured Coating, Peanut Butter and Crispy Wafers
- Reese's Peanut Butter Sticks have layers of light and crispy wafers are alternated with Reese's creamy peanut butter, for a munch with a crunch. To top it all off, it's been smothered in a layer of smooth milk chocolate - and as many of us agree - chocolate and peanut butter combined is divine! The perfect snack for at home, work or on the go. There's 4 bars in this King Size pack!
- The original Reese's Peanut Butter Cup was created in 1928 as a partnership between H.B. Reese and Milton Hershey. Since then, the Reese's family has grown to include a variety of flavours and forms. Today, you can try Reese's products in dark chocolate, white chocolate, snack-sized pieces and candy bars.
- Pack size: 42g
Information
Ingredients
Peanut Butter (45%) [Peanuts, Sugar*; Dextrose*; Cocoa Butter; Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel and Palm Oil); Salt; Palm Kernel Oil; Cornstarch*; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319); Citric Acid (E330)], Chocolate Flavoured Coating (43%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Whole Milk Powder; Lactose (Milk); Vegetable Oil (Palm, Shea, Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil); Nonfat Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Whey Powder (Milk); Emulsifier [Soya Lecithin* (E322) and Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476)]; Salt, Artificial Flavour (Vanillin); Chocolate], Wafers (12%) [Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin and Folic Acid); Sugar*; Palm Kernel Oil; Emulsifier, Soya Lecithin* (E322); Leavening Agent, Sodium Bicarbonate (E500(ii))], *Produced with genetically modified Sugar Beets, Corn and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Manufactured in the United States of America
Name and address
- Hershey Company,
- 100 Crystal A Drive,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- USA.
- Hershey International,
Return to
- Please send comments within EU to:
- Hershey International,
- c/o A.I.B. International,
- P.O. Box 11,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7YZ,
- UK.
- Questions or comments?
- www.askhershey.com
Net Contents
42g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2266 kJ/542 kcal
|Fat
|30.7g
|of which: Saturated Fat
|12.8g
|Carbohydrate
|56.0g
|of which: Sugars
|41.8g
|Protein
|10.3g
|Salt
|0.8g
