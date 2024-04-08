Belvoir Cordial E/Flower Rose 500ml

A delicate infusion of fresh elderflowers with a hint of rose

Makes 22 Glasses* *Based on 250ml serving. Our Elderflower & Rose Cordial is made to our traditional family recipe, crafted from hand-picked elderflowers with rose petal extract for a delicately floral taste.

At Belvoir Farm, we've been helping nature do its thing since 1984, caretaking the wild eco-systems of our little corner of Leicestershire to help them flourish.

Hand-picked flowers Carefully Selected Simple Ingredients - Crafted with Nature Non-alcoholic Free from all artificial ingredients, sweeteners and preservatives Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Elderflowers, Pressed Lemon Juice, Citric Acid, Elderberry Juice from Concentrate, Rose Petal Extract

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dilute up to 1:10 or add a few drops for a floral twist on prosecco.

Additives