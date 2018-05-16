Pukka Herbs Blackcurrant Beauty Tea Bags 20S 38G
Product Description
- Blackcurrant Beauty 20 Fruit Tea Bags
- Naturally made, with care
- This lovely design is printed with vegetable ink on card from renewable sources and is recyclable; the string on each bag is organic; and because we don't staple our bags, they're wildlife friendly to compost. Add to that 100% non-GM ingredients, and you have incredible tasting tea that's good for you, as well as the planet.
- Discover more at pukkaherbs.com/pukkaplanet
- Herb magic
- Discover how organic blackcurrant, rosehip, hibiscus flower, orange peel and beetroot make you come alive at pukkaherbs.com
- Deeply Delicious
- Welcome to a deep velvet robe of organic blackcurrant delight. Juicy blackcurrants swirl with sweetly dark beetroot. Then the natural power of hibiscus flowers and rosehips breathe life from the inside out while the mellow fruitiness of orange peel protects.
- Deliciousness knows no deeper colour.
- Sebastian Pole Master Herbsmith
- Good news
- For wrapping yourself and your skin in pure velvet
- Deliciously deep purple organic fruits to help you glow inside & out
- Organic
- Kosher
- Pack size: 38G
Information
Ingredients
Naturally caffeine-free and ethically sourced ingredients: Rosehip*, Hibiscus Flower*, Licorice Root*, Fennel Seed*, Orange Peel*, Beetroot*, Blackcurrant Fruit* (4%), Natural Blackcurrant Flavour (4%), Orange Essential Oil Flavour*, (Organic ingredients (99.9%))
Storage
Best before end: see base
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Bring these incredible herbs alive by infusing in freshly-boiled water for at least 5 minutes.
Number of uses
20 Count
Name and address
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- Bristol,
- BS14 0BY.
Return to
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- Bristol,
- BS14 0BY.
Net Contents
38g ℮
