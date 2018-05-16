Carb Killa Caramel Chaos 60G Bar

Product Description
- High protein bar with a caramel flavour topping, coated in milk chocolate with sweeteners
- Informed-Sport.com
- Trusted by sport
- Note for tested athletes: This product is registered with the Informed-Sport program and therefore suitable for use by drug tested athletes and military personnel.
- www.informed-sport.com
- Grenade® Carb Killa® should be consumed as part of a balanced diet.
- Carb Killa® is a triple-layered deliciously crunchy low sugar high protein bar. Made using a specially selected baking process for exceptional taste resulting in a softer, crunchier texture. Carb Killa® is high in complete proteins, low in impact carbs and loaded with tons of fibre.
- 23g High Protein*, 1.4g Sugars*, only 214 Calories
- *Per 60g
- Product contains more than 10g/100g polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Protein (Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate (Milk)), Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (18%) (Sweetener: Maltitol; Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Flavourings), Bulking Agent: Polydextrose, Gelatine Hydrolysate, Humectant: Glycerol, Soy Protein, Cocoa Butter, Soy Oil, Palm Fat, Sweeteners: Xylitol, Sucralose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavourings, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Wheat, Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store at a temperature range or 15ºC to 22ºC, away from direct sunlight, extremes of heat change, odour & humidity.For Best Before See Reverse
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Can be eaten any time of the day - from a delicious snack between meals, to a post workout treat that is high in protein and low in sugar. Its chocolate coating and thick caramel layer mean it's perfect to keep those chocolate cravings under control.
- Not to be used as a substitute for a balanced diet. Stick to 2 bars per day max (its hard we know!)
Name and address
- Grenade (UK) Ltd,
- Marsh Ln,
- Hampton in Arden,
- Solihull,
- B92 0AJ.
Return to
- www.grenade.com
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 60g Bar
|Energy kJ
|1493
|896
|Energy kcal
|357
|214
|Fat
|13.2g
|7.9g
|Of Which Saturates
|6.9g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|22.5g
|13.5g
|Of Which Sugars
|2.4g
|1.4g
|Of Which Polyols
|17.7g
|10.6g
|Fibre
|11.1g
|6.7g
|Protein
|38.7g
|23.2g
|Salt
|0.75g
|0.45g
