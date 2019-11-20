Rakusens Traditional Matzos 200G

Product Description
- Matzos Flame Baked Cracker
- The simplest ingredients, prepared the same way in Yorkshire for generations.
- Rakusen's use a wholesome blend of the fine English wheat flour and Yorkshire water, flame baked in traditional ovens for a crispness and a subtle nutty flavour. With no added salt or fat, Rakusen's are pure crunch - perfect for snacking, sharing and parties!
- Want the same crunch flavour with less cracker?
- Try our smaller crackers.
- Rakusen's Flame Baked Matzo Crackers
- Rakusen's Hi-Baked Cracker
- Each cracker contains
- Energy 318kJ 75kcal 4%, Fat 0.2g 0%, Saturates 0.04g 0%, Sugars 0.6g 0%, Salt 0.003g 0% of an adult's reference intake
- Typical values per 100g: Energy 1513kJ / 357kcal
- Low in fat, sugar and salt
- Dairy, lactose and nut free
- Vegan
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Kosher - KLBD, not for Passover use
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water
Allergy Information
- Produced in a Nut and Dairy free environment
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before end see base.
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy Rakusen's Matzos your own way.
- Start with a healthy base then get creative. Top with cheese or any topping, sweet or savoury. Make a light lunch with a big crunch. Indulge with cream cheese and smoked salmon. Snap and snack. Share an impromptu pizza...
- So much Matzo, so many choices.
- If required warm Matzos in oven to restore crispness
Name and address
- Rakusen's Limited,
- Leeds,
- LS16 6QN,
- England.
Return to
- Should this product not be to your satisfaction please return the package saying when and where purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- www.rakusens.co.uk
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cracker
|Energy
|1513kj/357kcal
|318kj/75kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.2g
|(of which saturates)
|0.2g
|0.04g
|Carbohydrates
|79.0g
|17.0g
|(of which sugars)
|2.8g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|0.9g
|Protein
|10.0g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.015g
|0.003g
