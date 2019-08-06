By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jelly Belly Bean Boozled Jelly Beans 45G

3.5(3)Write a review
Jelly Belly Bean Boozled Jelly Beans 45G
£ 2.10
£4.67/100g

Product Description

  • Bean Boozled Jelly Beans Candy
  • Stinky socks, tutti-fruitti, lawn clippings, lime, rotten egg, buttered popcorn, toothpaste, berry blue, vomit, peach, canned dog food, chocolate pudding, booger, juicy pear, baby wipes, coconut
  • Naturally and Artificially Flavoured
  • Caution
  • These jelly beans may look alike but they could not taste more different from each other. Think you can tell them apart? We Dare You!
  • Caution
  • Contains weird & wild flavours
  • Gelatine free
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 45g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Cornstarch, Flavourings, Peach Puree Concentrate, Colours (E102 [Tartrazine], E110, E129, E132, E133, E150d, E171, Concentrate of: Apple, Purple Carrot, Hibiscus), Acidity Regulators (E325, E330, E331), Salt, Glazing Agents (E901, E903, E904), Dark Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (E322), Soy Lecithin, Flavouring), Coconut, Lime Juice Concentrate, Pear Juice Concentrate, Cocoa Powder, Ascorbic Acid, Tapioca Dextrin, Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place before and after opening.Best Before: See Bottom Panel

Produce of

Product of the USA

Warnings

  • E102, E110, E129 May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Name and address

  • Jelly Belly Candy Company,
  • One Jelly Belly Lane,
  • Fairfield,
  • CA 94533,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Best Imports Ltd.,
  • St. Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL4 0JJ.

Return to

  • Best Imports Ltd.,
  • St. Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL4 0JJ.
  • Tel: 0800 018 4416
  • JellyBelly-uk.com
  • JellyBelly.com

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 1570 kJ/371 kcal
Fat 0.1 g
of which Saturates Below 0.1 g
Carbohydrates92.3 g
of which Sugars 70.0 g
Protein Below 0.1 g
Dietary Fibre 0.0 g
Salt 0.2 g

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Best sweets I have ever come across.

5 stars

These are hilarious. I bought a packet and tried it on the 6 and 8 year old next door. They couldn't stop laughing, the flavours did taste like they were meant to and even when getting the sour milk one they kept on to taste more of them. They were very excited when I gave them a few to try on their mum and dad. They were itching for their dad to come home to trick him with them. Well worth the money.

it's okay

4 stars

well i'm doing a challenge

it was rubbish

1 stars

it was rubbish

