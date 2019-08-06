Jelly Belly Bean Boozled Jelly Beans 45G

Best sweets I have ever come across.
These are hilarious. I bought a packet and tried it on the 6 and 8 year old next door. They couldn't stop laughing, the flavours did taste like they were meant to and even when getting the sour milk one they kept on to taste more of them. They were very excited when I gave them a few to try on their mum and dad. They were itching for their dad to come home to trick him with them. Well worth the money.
it's okay
well i'm doing a challenge
it was rubbish
