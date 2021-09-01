On Gold Standard Pre Workout Watermelon 330G

Watermelon Flavour Ready to Mix Food Supplement Powder with Amino Acids, Caffeine, Vitamins and Sweeteners. Amplified Energy + Focus + Endurance Contains Beta Alanine for enhanced physical p Banned substance free Authentic Optimum Nutrition Product OPTIMUMNUTRITION.COM/EN-GB/AUTHENTIC Informed - We Test, You Trust - Choice Informed Choice is a quality assurance program for sports nutrition products. The program certifies that nutritional supplements that bear the Informed Choice logo are regularly tested for banned substances by the world class sports anti-doping lab, LGC Limited.

For energy, focus, power and performance* Sports performance, Strength training, Energy & focus* * Vitamins B1, B6, B12, niacin and pantothenic acid contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism. Caffeine contributes to increased alertness and improved concentration. Creatine increases physical performance in successive bursts of short-term, high intensity exercise. 175 mg** Caffeine from natural sources 3.4 g** Creatine monohydrate 250 mg** PerforMelon® ** Per serving. Why Gold Standard Pre-Workout™? One Serving Provides: Caffeine - 175 mg Beta-Alanine - 1.5 g Creatine Monohydrate - 3.4 g PerforMelon® - 250 mg

Serving scoop included, but may settle to the bottom during shipping. Contents sold by weight not volume. PerforMelon® is a registered trademark of Cambridge Commodities.

Pack size: 330G

Vitamins B1, B6, B12, niacin and pantothenic acid contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism Caffeine contributes to increased alertness and improved concentration

Ingredients

Creatine Monohydrate, Beta-Alanine, Flavouring, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, L(+)-Tartaric Acid), Anti-Caking Agents (Calcium Silicate, Silicon Dioxide), L-Citrulline, Acetyl-L-Carnitine Hydrochloride, Thickeners (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, PerforMelon® Watermelon Extract (Citrus Lanatus, Fruit), Natural Caffeine, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Colour (Beetroot Red), Nicotinamide, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Cyanocobalamin, Black Pepper Extract (Piper Nigrum, Fruit), Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Thiamin Hydrochloride, Cholecalciferol

Allergy Information

May contain Milk, Gluten, Egg, Soy, Nuts and Peanuts.

Number of uses

Serving size: 11 g, Servings per container approximately: 30

Net Contents

330g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Mix 11 g (~1 level scoop) in 350 ml of cold water. Recommended consumption of 1 serving per day.

Additives