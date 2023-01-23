On Gold Standard 100% Whey Strawberry 450G

Strawberry Flavour Ready-to-Mix Protein Powder, with Sweeteners. Packs 24 grams of the purest, muscle-building 5.5g BCAAs Only 1g of fat, 1g of sugar, 3g carbs To be used in the framework of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Authentic optimum nutrition product OPTIMUMNUTRITION.COM/EN-GB/AUTHENTIC Informed - We Test, You Trust - Choice Informed Choice is a quality assurance program for sports nutrition products. The program certifies that nutritional supplements that bear the Informed Choice logo are regularly tested for banned substances by the world class sports anti-doping lab, LGC Limited.

For muscle support & repair* * Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. 24g** High protein - Helps build and maintain muscle*** 5.5g** BCAAs - Naturally occurring ** Per serving *** When used in conjunction with weight resistence training.

Protein blends does not originate from the United Kingdom.

Low Sugar Only 1.0 g per Serving 100% of the Protein from Whey Resealable Zipper

Pack size: 450G

Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass

Ingredients

Whey Protein Blend (98%) [Milk] (Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Hydrolysed Whey Protein Isolate, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Beetroot Red)

Allergy Information

May contain: Gluten, Egg, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens see ingredients Capitalised and Bold.

Number of uses

Serving size: 30 g, Servings per bag approximately: 15

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Add 30 g (~ 1 heaped scoop) to 180-240 ml of cold water and stir, shake or blend until dissolved.

Additives