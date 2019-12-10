Jameson Caskmates Stout Irish Whiskey 70Cl
- A smooth Irish whiskey, finished in Stout craft beer barrels
- Learn about our taste and story at jamesonwhiskey.com
- We've been distilling Jameson since 1780 but we're always open to new ideas. So, when a local craft brewer borrowed our casks to age their fine Irish stout, it gave us an idea; why not finish our own Jameson in the stout-seasoned oak barrels? The trademark smoothness of Jameson Original, with additional rich flavours of coffee and cocoa from the beer cask finish. Serving suggestions: Boiler Maker: a Jameson Caskmates and Stout pairing A Craft Stout Beer is the perfect partner! A sip of Caskmates Stout and then a sip of your beer allows the flavour of Jameson Caskmates to be fully appreciated both on its own and then as a pairing. Jameson Caskmates is all about the best of both worlds, with a light stout enhancing the bitterness and sweetness in the whiskey. Irish Coffee: When it comes to coffee drinks, there's nothing more quintessentially Irish than adding in a little drop of Jameson Irish Whiskey! 40ml Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition, 75ml hot dark roast coffee, 25ml of rich sugar syrup, A layer of fresh cold double cream on top, garnished with grated nutmeg, Serve in a warm Irish Coffee glass.
- Our Story
- When a local craft brewer borrowed our casks to age their fine Irish stout it gave us an idea: why not finish our own precious whiskey in the stout beer seasoned oak barrels? The result is Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition
- Smooth Jameson with hints of:
- Chocolate, Butterscotch, Coffee
- We always like to say that everything you need to know about Jameson is right here - either on our bottle or in our bottle - encapsulating our full story. The label features our family crest and motto. Proclaiming ‘Sine Metu', it means ‘Without Fear'. It's the reason John Jameson first triple distilled Irish whiskey, creating Jameson Irish Whiskey as we know it. So in the spirit of Sine Metu, let us take you on a journey. Pull up a chair…
- Giftbox subject to availability
- Pack size: 70cl
- Colour: Light gold. Nose: Freshly cut hay, green apples and pears, with a twist of lime zest. Mild spices appear, green tea & hazelnut and milk chocolate. Taste: The initial sweet mouth coating typical of the Irish pot still whiskey, quickly complemented by the subtle touch of hops and cocoa beans from the beer cask finish. Finish: Long and sweet with milk chocolate and butterscotch.
28
40% vol
Ireland
Spirits
Ambient
Distilled matured & bottled in Ireland. Product of Ireland
- Best enjoyed neat, paired with a craft beer or in an Irish coffee
- Irish Coffee
- 40ml Jameson Oaskmates Stout Edition
- 2tsp Demerara sugar
- 75ml Dark roast coffee
- Lightly whipped double cream
- Fresh grated nutmeg
- Stir the sugar, whiskey & coffee in a warmed glass
- Gently pour the whipped cream onto the coffee, so it floats on top
- Garnish with a sprinkle of grated nutmeg
- Midleton Distillery,
- Midleton,
- Co. Cork,
- Ireland.
- Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
- Chiswick Park,
- Midleton Distillery,
- Midleton,
- Co. Cork,
- Ireland.
- Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
- Chiswick Park,
- London,
- W4 5YG.
- Edward Dillon (Bonders) Limited,
- Belfast,
- BT9 7ET.
18 Years
700ml
