Warheads Sour Chewy Cubes Assorted Flavours 113G

Product Description
- Assorted Sour Chewy Cubes with artificial fruit flavour
- Orange, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, Black Cherry, Strawberry, Green Apple
- Chewy Cubes are the new, fun shape in sour candy. With a mildly sour coating that's just right, and a sweet chewy center that's outta' sight, you won't be able to stop at just one.
- Mildly sour
- Wildly sweet!
- Artificially flavors
- Pack size: 113g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose* Syrup, Modified Corn* Starch, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid (E330), Tartaric Acid (E334), Fumaric Acid (E297) and Sodium Citrate (E331), Natural and Artificial Flavouring, Artificial Colours: Allura Red (E129)**; Tartrazine (E102)**; Sunset Yellow (E110)** and Brilliant Blue (E133), * Derived from a genetically modified source, ** E129, E102 and E110 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention of children
Allergy Information
- Manufactured on equipment that processes Milk, Soy, Peanut, and Wheat Products
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place
Produce of
Product of USA
Number of uses
Servings per pack: 3 (apx), Serving Size: 40g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Importer address
- Innovative Bites Ltd.,
- 43 - 47, Phoenix Distribution Park,
- Phoenix Way,
- Heston,
- TW5 9NB.
Net Contents
113g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 40g
|Energy (kJ)
|1360.39
|544.15
|Energy (kcal)
|325.00
|130.00
|Fat (g)
|0.00
|0.00
|of which saturates (g)
|0.00
|0.00
|Carbohydrates (g)
|80.00
|32.00
|of which sugars (g)
|55.00
|22.00
|Fibre (g)
|0.00
|0.00
|Protein (g)
|0.00
|0.00
|Salt (g)
|0.16
|0.06
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
