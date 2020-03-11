Stylfile Gel Polish Remover 140Ml

Product Description
- Acetone gel nail polish remover solution
- See www.stylfile.com/gel
- Pack size: 140ML
Information
Ingredients
Acetone
Storage
Store in a well-ventilated place
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Take a cotton pad, soak it with remover, place on finger nail. For best results clip a Stylfile remover clip over the top and ensure a snug fit. Repeat this process on all fingers. Wait for 10-15 minutes, remove the clips and cotton pads. Check gel has started to lift away from the natural nail. Take a manicure stick and gently tease away the lifted gel.
Warnings
- CAUTIONS: Highly flammable liquid and vapour
- Causes serious eye irritation
- May cause drowsiness or dizziness
- Keep away from heat, sparks, open flames, hot surfaces and direct sunlight, No smoking
- Keep container tightly closed
- Keep out of reach of children
- If swallowed seek medical attention
- Avoid contact with polished surfaces, synthetic surfaces and fabrics
- Wash hands with soap and water after use. Follow instructions.
- DANGER
Name and address
- Aventom Ltd,
- Goldings Hill,
- Loughton,
- IG10 2RW,
- UK.
Return to
- Tel: +442032255669
Net Contents
140ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
- Irritant
