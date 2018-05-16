Stylfyle Gel Polish Remover Clips

Product Description
- Gel Polish Remover Clips
- "Much easier removal than using foil"
- Lauren
- "I'm sold on the clips. Foils always fall off"
- Karen
- "Made my gel removing faster & easier than foil"
- Shalini
- "Love the clips and the fact they are a one-off investment"
- Louise
- Gel nail polish lasts weeks and looks amazing, but many believe it damages the natural nail. Use the Stylfile reusable soak clips to save time and money when removing gel nail polish.
- Five reusable gel nail polish remover clips
Information
Produce of
Made in China. Designed in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Squeeze to open
- Squeeze closed until snug
- Repeat for all fingers
Warnings
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
- aventom.com
Safety information
WARNING: This is not a toy. Keep out of reach of children. Follow instructions.
