Product Description
- Gel Polish Remover Kit
- Gel nail polish lasts weeks and looks amazing. It's no wonder it's so popular. However, 52%* believe gel nail polish damages the natural nail.
- *Survey of 1000 people
- "You can have healthy, amazing looking nails post gel polish."
- Jenny Longworth, Nail Technician to the stars
- Damage is often caused by incorrectly removing gel polish. The Stylfile Gel Polish Remover Kit includes all the products you need** to safety and easily remove gel nail polish and leave your natural nails looking and feeling healthy.
- Use this kit again and again at home saving time and money.
- **Cotton pads Not included.
- Everything you need to remove gel nail polish
- Invented by Tom Pellereau, with Jenny Longworth, nail technician to the stars
Information
Storage
Store in a well-ventilated place.
Produce of
Made in China. Designed in UK
Preparation and Usage
- With this kit you can safely and easily remove gel nail polish
- Buff away shine
- Soak cotton pad*
- Hold pad with clip
- Tease away gel
- Buff natural nail
- Moisturise with cuticle oil
- Please read full instructions included.
Warnings
- WARNING: This is not a toy. Keep out of reach of children. This pack includes Acetone which is highly flammable. Keep away from heat, sparks, open flames and direct sunlight. No smoking.
- Please follow instructions.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- AvenTom Ltd,
- IG10 2RW,
- UK.
Return to
- AvenTom Ltd,
- IG10 2RW,
- UK.
- aventom.com
Safety information
