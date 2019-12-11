Nestle Pure Life Bottled Water 1.5L X 6
- Still Spring Water
- We are committed to producing sustainable packaging and our bottles are 100% recyclable
- Nestlé Pure Life Still Spring Water has a light, refreshing taste that's ideal for all your family mealtimes. Free from sugar, zero calories and being 100% natural water, our 6x1.5L family pack helps to keep water in easy reach every day*
- *Water contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature.
- At least 2L of water, from all sources, should be consumed per day as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
- A healthy family is a happy family and we believe that when you drink well, you live well. We all know how important it is to drink plenty of water as part of a balanced diet. In fact, it's the most natural way to keep your whole family healthily hydrated.
- Switch your drink at family mealtimes, choose Nestlé Pure Life for your family!
- Pack size: 9000ml
Store in a cool, dry, clean place away from light, strong odours or chemicals. Consume within 3 days of opening.Best Before end: see bottle.
Bottled at source in England
- Best served chilled
- Good to talk
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 0800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
6 x 1.5l ℮
|Typical Values
|Typical Analysis (mg/l)
|Calcium
|27.0
|Magnesium
|10.5
|Potassium
|3.5
|Sodium
|35.3
|Bicarbonate
|211.8
|Chloride
|7.6
|Sulphate
|9.2
|pH at source
|7.8
|Dry residue at 180°C
|210.8
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
