We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Red Chillies 60G

Tesco Red Chillies 60G

4(2)
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Guideline Daily Amounts

Energy
235kJ
57kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.7g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 235kJ / 57kcal

Red chillies.
Hand picked Selected for their medium heat and fruity flavour, ideal for stir frysHand picked Selected for their medium heat and fruity flavour, ideal for stir frys
Pack size: 60G

Ingredients

Chilli Pepper

Produce of

Produce of Ethiopia

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

60g

Preparation and Usage

Warning: Do not touch without gloves. Skin irritant. Avoid contact with eyes. Wash hands thoroughly after preparation to avoid irritation.

View all Fresh Chillies, Herbs, Garlic & Ginger

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here