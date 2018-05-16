By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warheads Sour Jelly Beans Assorted Flavours 113G

£ 2.00
£1.77/100g

Product Description

  • Assorted Sour Jelly Beans with artificial fruit flavour
  • Orange, Watermelon, Lemon, Blue Raspberry, Cherry and Green Apple
  • Try all our great Warheads candies:
  • Sour Chewy Cubes,
  • SuperSour Spray,
  • Extreme Sour Hard Candy and Sour Twists.
  • Artificially flavors
  • Pack size: 113g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose* Syrup, Modified Corn* Starch, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid (E330) and Fumaric Acid (E297), Natural and Artificial Flavouring, Artificial Colours: Allura Red (E129)**, Tartrazine (E102)**, Sunset Yellow (E110)** and Brilliant Blue (E133), * Derived from a genetically modified source, ** E129, E102 and E110 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention of children

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured on equipment that processes Peanut, Milk, Wheat, Soy and Egg products

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Produce of

Product of USA

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 3 (apx), Serving size: 40g

Importer address

  • Innovative Bites Ltd.,
  • 43 - 47, Phoenix Distribution Park,
  • Phoenix Way,
  • Heston,
  • TW5 9NB.

Distributor address

  • Innovative Bites Ltd.,
  • 43 - 47, Phoenix Distribution Park,
  • Phoenix Way,
  • Heston,
  • TW5 9NB.

Return to

  • Innovative Bites Ltd.,
  • 43 - 47, Phoenix Distribution Park,
  • Phoenix Way,
  • Heston,
  • TW5 9NB.

Net Contents

113g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 40g
Energy (kJ)1459.00583.60
Energy (kcal)350.00140.00
Fat (g)0.000.00
of which saturates (g)0.000.00
Carbohydrates (g)85.0034.00
of which sugars (g)62.5025.00
Fibre (g)0.000.00
Protein (g)0.000.00
Salt (g)0.100.04

