Licensed Hopper Ball Assorted

- - Strengthens muscles and improves balance
- - Available in Paw Patrol / Peppa / Spider-Man and Unicorn design
- - Approx. 45-50cm diameter
- This hopper ball is made of durable material and withstands all moves of the child. It can be easily inflated with a standard hand pump and can be stowed in the nice packaging when deflated. Small groves in the handles ensure a tight grip while bouncing. Colours and styles may vary. One supplied.
