Tyskie Polish Lager 650Ml

Tyskie Polish Lager 650Ml
£ 2.00
£3.08/litre

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Tyskie is the number one* Polish beer in both Poland and the UK. Originating from a region with a long brewing tradition dating back to 1629, Tyskie is the first choice beer for all Poles. A symbol of pride in their Polish nationality *Value sales. Nielsen Scantrack April 2014
  • Pack size: 650ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Hops, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • With a pleasant aroma of hops, caramel and a hint of fruit, it gives a balanced sweetness and bitterness based on its unchanged historic recipe.

Alcohol Units

3.3

ABV

5% vol

Country

Poland

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cold

Produce of

Proudly made in Poland

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kompania Piwowarska S.A.,
  • ul. Szwajcarska 11,
  • 61-285 Poznań,
  • Poland.

Importer address

  • Asahi UK Ltd.,
  • 1 Forge End,
  • Woking,
  • Surrey,
  • GU21 6DB.

Return to

  • Asahi UK Ltd.,
  • 1 Forge End,
  • Woking,
  • Surrey,
  • GU21 6DB.
  • Consumer Helpline
  • UK: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
  • asahibeer.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

650ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100 ml):
Energy:181 kJ/43kcal
Fat:0 g
of which Saturates:0 g
Carbohydrate:3.2 g
of which Sugars:0.9 g
Protein:0.6 g
Salt:<0.01 g

