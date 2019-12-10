Tyskie Polish Lager 650Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Tyskie is the number one* Polish beer in both Poland and the UK. Originating from a region with a long brewing tradition dating back to 1629, Tyskie is the first choice beer for all Poles. A symbol of pride in their Polish nationality *Value sales. Nielsen Scantrack April 2014
- Pack size: 650ml
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Hops, Hop Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Tasting Notes
- With a pleasant aroma of hops, caramel and a hint of fruit, it gives a balanced sweetness and bitterness based on its unchanged historic recipe.
Alcohol Units
3.3
ABV
5% vol
Country
Poland
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store cold
Produce of
Proudly made in Poland
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Kompania Piwowarska S.A.,
- ul. Szwajcarska 11,
- 61-285 Poznań,
- Poland.
Importer address
- Asahi UK Ltd.,
- 1 Forge End,
- Woking,
- Surrey,
- GU21 6DB.
Return to
- Asahi UK Ltd.,
- 1 Forge End,
- Woking,
- Surrey,
- GU21 6DB.
- Consumer Helpline
- UK: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
- asahibeer.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
650ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100 ml):
|Energy:
|181 kJ/43kcal
|Fat:
|0 g
|of which Saturates:
|0 g
|Carbohydrate:
|3.2 g
|of which Sugars:
|0.9 g
|Protein:
|0.6 g
|Salt:
|<0.01 g
