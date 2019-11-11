Colgate Kids Minions Battery Toothbrush

Rubbish product
Rubbish product! Bought 3 in different colors a couple month ago. Blue one last a week, then stop working. Contact Colgate customers service managed to get vouchers to buy their products. 2 weeks later open yellow one, only last a few day, send a video to Colgate again. But they want a proof of receipt. But who keep shopping receipt for weekly shopping? After all we put it in the bin for recycle.
This product is fine however I cannot get replacement heads so have to get a new toothbrush, this is not what I would expect.