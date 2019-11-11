By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colgate Kids Minions Battery Toothbrush

2(2)Write a review
Colgate Kids Minions Battery Toothbrush
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Product Description

  • Extra Soft Powered Toothbrush
  • Discover fun brushing tips and games at www.colgate.com/kids
  • minionnsmovie.com
  • #minions
  • Minion, Minions, Minion Toothbrush, Minions Tooth Brush, Colgate, Toothbrush, Tooth Brush
  • Make brushing fun with the Colgate® Minions Battery toothbrush.
  • With better cleaning than a manual brush, the extra soft bristles gently sweep away plaque with ease.
  • Let your kids choose their favourite Minion and switch on the fun of brushing.
  • Suitable for children aged 3 years and over.
  • {Minions powered brush image with numerical guide: 1 (brush), 2 (on/off button), 3 (AAA Batteries), 4 (Slim Handle)}
  • Small rotating head with extra soft bristles
  • Easy on/off button
  • Slim, easy to hold handle
  • Replaceable AAA alkaline batteries

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Brush twice a day under parental supervision.
  • Make sure children spit out the toothpaste after brushing and avoid rinsing with water.
  • After use, rinse toothbrush head thoroughly, shake off excess water and store upright.
  • Dispose separately from household waste and always remove battery before throwing away.

Warnings

  • DO NOT BITE OR CHEW. FOR TOOTH BRUSHING ONLY. DO NOT USE AS A TOY. NOT INTENDED FOR CHILDREN UNDER 3. WARNING: BATTERY CHOKING HAZARD. BRUSH HEAD IS NOT REPLACEABLE. Replace brush if head comes loose due to damage. Adult supervision required for children under 8.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ,
  • UK.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.eu.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT BITE OR CHEW. FOR TOOTH BRUSHING ONLY. DO NOT USE AS A TOY. NOT INTENDED FOR CHILDREN UNDER 3. WARNING: BATTERY CHOKING HAZARD. BRUSH HEAD IS NOT REPLACEABLE. Replace brush if head comes loose due to damage. Adult supervision required for children under 8.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Rubbish product

1 stars

Rubbish product! Bought 3 in different colors a couple month ago. Blue one last a week, then stop working. Contact Colgate customers service managed to get vouchers to buy their products. 2 weeks later open yellow one, only last a few day, send a video to Colgate again. But they want a proof of receipt. But who keep shopping receipt for weekly shopping? After all we put it in the bin for recycle.

This product is fine however I cannot get replacem

3 stars

This product is fine however I cannot get replacement heads so have to get a new toothbrush, this is not what I would expect.

Usually bought next

Aquafresh Little Teeth 3-5 Years Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Aquafresh Big Teeth 6-8Yrs Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Aquafresh Little Teeth 3-5 Years Toothbrush

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Colgate Battery Toothbrush 360 Floss Tip

£ 9.00
£9.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here