Pirinase Hayfever Spray

Great product for Hay Fever & Allergic Rhinitis!
I used this product for my Allergic Rhinitis & it worked great for me! Works quickly too & found it to be better than most other nasal sprays including my prescription ones.
Pirinase Hayfever Relief for Adults 0.05% Nasal Spray is an Aqueous Spray containing 0.05% w/w Fluticasone Propionate (50 Micrograms per Spray), Also contains: Dextrose (Anhydrous), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium, Polysorbate 80, Purified Water, Dilute Hydrochloric Acid, Preservatives: Benzalkonium Chloride, Phenylethylalcohol
Do not store above 30°C.
18 Years
60 x Sprays
DO NOT USE Do not use if you are taking medicines for HIV. Do not use more than 2 sprays in each nostril in a day. Do not use for more than 1 month continuously without consulting your doctor. CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR Before use, if you are pregnant or breast-feeding. If your symptoms have not improved after using the spray for 7 days. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
