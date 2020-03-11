By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Pirinase Hayfever Spray
Product Description

  • Hayfever Relief for Adults 0.05% Nasal Spray
  • Pirinase Hayfever Relief for Adults 0.05% Nasal Spray is used to treat the symptoms of hayfever including sneezing, itchy and watery eyes and a runny, itchy or blocked-up nose, for up to 24 hours. The active ingredient is fluticasone propionate, a corticosteroid which, when used every day, has an anti-inflammatory action and works in a similar way to natural body chemicals to control inflammation. This spray helps to control your body's reactions to allergens (pollen) in the environment. Users normally need only two sprays into each nostril once a day. Dosage: For adults ages 18 years and over, 2 sprays into each nostril once a day, preferably in the morning. Once symptoms have improved, use one spray per nostril once a day. Use the lowest dose that effectively controls your symptoms. Do not use more than two sprays in each nostril per day. Pirinase Hayfever relief for Adults 0.05% Nasal Spray contains fluticasone. Always read the label.
  • Pirinase Hayfever Relief for Adults 0.05% Nasal Spray treats all major hayfever symptoms such as sneezing, itchy and watery eyes and a runny, itchy or blocked-up nose, for up to 24 hours
  • Nothing is more effective without prescription or OTC medicines
  • Users normally need two sprays into each nostril once a day. Please see pack for details
  • Contains 60 sprays

Information

Ingredients

Pirinase Hayfever Relief for Adults 0.05% Nasal Spray is an Aqueous Spray containing 0.05% w/w Fluticasone Propionate (50 Micrograms per Spray), Also contains: Dextrose (Anhydrous), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium, Polysorbate 80, Purified Water, Dilute Hydrochloric Acid, Preservatives: Benzalkonium Chloride, Phenylethylalcohol

Storage

Do not store above 30°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
  • How to Use:
  • Shake gently before use.
  • Use only in the nose.
  • Adults aged 18 years and over:
  • Usual dose: 2 sprays in each nostril, once a day. If your symptoms improve use 1 spray in each nostril once a day.
  • Children: Not for use in children under 18 years.

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE
  • Do not use if you are taking medicines for HIV.
  • Do not use more than 2 sprays in each nostril in a day.
  • Do not use for more than 1 month continuously without consulting your doctor.
  • CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR
  • Before use, if you are pregnant or breast-feeding.
  • If your symptoms have not improved after using the spray for 7 days.
  • Keep out of the sight and reach of children.

Name and address

  • GlaxoSmithKline,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

60 x Sprays

Safety information

DO NOT USE Do not use if you are taking medicines for HIV. Do not use more than 2 sprays in each nostril in a day. Do not use for more than 1 month continuously without consulting your doctor. CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR Before use, if you are pregnant or breast-feeding. If your symptoms have not improved after using the spray for 7 days. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.

Great product for Hay Fever & Allergic Rhinitis!

I used this product for my Allergic Rhinitis & it worked great for me! Works quickly too & found it to be better than most other nasal sprays including my prescription ones.

