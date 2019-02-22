By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Easter Milk Chocolate Bunny 100G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Easter Milk Chocolate Bunny 100G
£ 0.89
£0.89/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy561kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars14.6g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2246kJ / 537kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate hollow bunny.
  • Smooth milk chocolate in a cute hollow bunny shape
  • Smooth milk chocolate in a cute hollow bunny shape
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring.

Milk chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 30% Minimum, Milk solids 18% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain gluten, wheat, peanuts, almond and hazelnut. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (25g)
Energy2246kJ / 537kcal561kJ / 134kcal
Fat29.6g7.4g
Saturates18.0g4.5g
Carbohydrate60.5g15.1g
Sugars58.5g14.6g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein6.9g1.7g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy great taste great value

5 stars

Taste yummy and very good price. Have bought several. Only down side they can break easily solid chocolate in some parts but very thin in others.

Usually bought next

Malteaster Bunny Milk Chocolate Bar 29G

£ 0.50
£1.73/100g

Offer

Tesco Chocolate Egg Splat With Caramel Pieces 30G

£ 0.50
£1.67/100g

Cadbury Creme Egg Medium Easter Egg 138G

£ 1.50
£1.09/100g

Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here