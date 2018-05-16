By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Flax Seeds 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Flax Seeds 150G
£ 1.50
£15.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy626kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat11.4g
    16%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2088kJ / 505kcal

Product Description

  • Golden flax seeds.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE Harvested at the peak of the season for a crisp, mildly nutty flavour
  • HIGH IN FIBRE Harvested at the peak of the season for a crisp, mildly nutty flavour
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx 5 Servings

Warnings

  • Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2088kJ / 505kcal626kJ / 152kcal
Fat38.1g11.4g
Saturates4.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate4.9g1.5g
Sugars1.4g0.4g
Fibre23.1g6.9g
Protein24.1g7.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Omega-3 (ALA)15mg5mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Chia Seeds 150G

£ 1.50
£10.00/kg

Tesco Sunflower Seeds 150G

£ 1.25
£8.34/kg

Redmere Farms Sweet Potato 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.99
£0.99/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Sunflower Seeds 300G

£ 2.30
£7.67/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here