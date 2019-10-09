Dr Karg 3 Seeds Crisp Bread Slices 200G

Product Description
- Classic 3-Seed Organic Wholegrain Crispbread
- Crispy, crunchy, simply delicious! Only ingredients with the best flavour nature can offer give our crispbread its genuine taste. Made with German baker's skills, every single slice is one of a kind. Certified organic quality.
- Organic
- Cracking good bite
- 100% wholegrain flour
- With white sesame seeds, linseeds and sunflower seeds
- Crispbread delight
- High grain and seed content
- Wrapped oven-fresh
- High in fibre
- No additives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Wheat Flour* (61%), Sunflower Seeds* (10%), Sesame Seeds* (9%), Linseeds* (7%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil* (3%), Oats*, Sea Salt, Yeast, Barley Malt Extract*, (*= Organic ingredients)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk products
Storage
Please keep in cool and dry storage/shelves only.
Produce of
Made in Germany
Number of uses
This pack contains 8 servings
Additives
- Free From Additives
Name and address
- Dr. Klaus Karg KG,
- Alte Rother Str. 10,
- 91126 Schwabach,
- Germany.
Return to
- www.dr-karg.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|per serving (approx. 25 g or 1 piece)
|Energy
|1882 kJ / 450 kcal
|471 kJ / 113 kcal
|Fat
|20 g
|5.0 g
|of which saturates
|2.9 g
|0.73 g
|Carbohydrate
|48 g
|12 g
|of which sugars
|2.3 g
|0.58 g
|Fibre
|11 g
|2.8 g
|Protein
|14 g
|3.5 g
|Salt
|1.8 g
|0.45 g
