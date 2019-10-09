By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dr Karg 3 Seeds Crisp Bread Slices 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Dr Karg 3 Seeds Crisp Bread Slices 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Classic 3-Seed Organic Wholegrain Crispbread
  • Crispy, crunchy, simply delicious! Only ingredients with the best flavour nature can offer give our crispbread its genuine taste. Made with German baker's skills, every single slice is one of a kind. Certified organic quality.
  • Organic
  • Cracking good bite
  • 100% wholegrain flour
  • With white sesame seeds, linseeds and sunflower seeds
  • Crispbread delight
  • High grain and seed content
  • Wrapped oven-fresh
  • High in fibre
  • No additives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat Flour* (61%), Sunflower Seeds* (10%), Sesame Seeds* (9%), Linseeds* (7%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil* (3%), Oats*, Sea Salt, Yeast, Barley Malt Extract*, (*= Organic ingredients)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk products

Storage

Please keep in cool and dry storage/shelves only.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 servings

Additives

  • Free From Additives

Name and address

  • Dr. Klaus Karg KG,
  • Alte Rother Str. 10,
  • 91126 Schwabach,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.dr-karg.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:per serving (approx. 25 g or 1 piece)
Energy 1882 kJ / 450 kcal471 kJ / 113 kcal
Fat 20 g5.0 g
of which saturates 2.9 g0.73 g
Carbohydrate 48 g12 g
of which sugars 2.3 g0.58 g
Fibre 11 g2.8 g
Protein 14 g3.5 g
Salt 1.8 g0.45 g
This pack contains 8 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Dr Karg Organic Cheese & Pumpkin Seed Crisp Bread 200G

£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Fro Oat & Sunflower Seed Crisp Bread 200G

£ 1.95
£0.98/100g

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.35
£0.17/100sheet

Offer

Ryvita Thins Sweet Chilli 125G

£ 1.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here