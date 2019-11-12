Fibre One Chocolate Fudge Brownie Bars 5X24g

Morish!
Really chocolatey and satisfying!
I found this product absolutely foul. Odd texture and caught on the back of my throat. The only plus is that they are minuscule. I hate wasting food but I am afraid the 4 that are left are now residing in my recycling bin (minus their wrappers) Does not deserve any stars
Delicious
I bought these to try to increase my fibre intake and was pleasantly surprised how delicious they are considering they're so low in calories as well as full of fibre. I've tried the lemon drizzle and salted caramel flavours which are even tastier. I've become addicted to them now, my only complaint is they're too small.