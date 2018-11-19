By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cofresh Value Bombay Mix 400G
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g

Product Description

  • A Delicious Blend of Savoury Noodles (84%), Puffed Rice (4%), Lentils (5%), Peanuts (3%), Chick Peas (2%) & Peas (2%)
  • The Cofresh family brings you their Bombay Mix which is a delicious savoury snack made from the finest quality ingredients.
  • Great tasting snacks from around the world
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Gram Flour, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Potato Starch, Puffed Rice (4%), Peanuts (3%), Green Lentils (3%), Split Chick Peas (2%), Peas (2%), Chick Peas (2%), Maize Flour, Seasoning (1.5%) (Rice Flour, Salt, Sugar, Curry Powder, Paprika, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Spices & Herbs, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Diacetate), Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Natural Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin)), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Almonds, Cashews, Sesame Seeds and Wheat Flour

Storage

To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom from Local & Imported Ingredients

Number of uses

This pack contains about 14 servings

Warnings

  • Disclaimer
  • Although every care is taken during the cooking process to ensure the product's best quality, some rice grains, chickpeas, peas and lentils (chana dal) may turn out harder than expected. Customers are advised to bite carefully. Due to the nature of the product, ingredients may appear in varying proportions in the packet.
  • Warning: Small Children Can Choke on Nuts

Name and address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage 28g serving contains% RI* (% Reference intakes per serving)100g containsRI* for an average adult
Energy 650kJ2323kJ8400kJ
-155kcal8%555kcal2000kcal
Fat 9.8g14%35.0g70g
Of which saturates 1.4g7%5.0g20g
Carbohydrates14.0g50.0g
Of which sugars 1.1g1%4.0g90g
Fibre 1.7g6.0g
Protein 2.8g10.0g
Salt 0.59g10%2.09g6g
This pack contains about 14 servings----
*RI - Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal----
*RI as per UK standards----

Safety information

Disclaimer Although every care is taken during the cooking process to ensure the product's best quality, some rice grains, chickpeas, peas and lentils (chana dal) may turn out harder than expected. Customers are advised to bite carefully. Due to the nature of the product, ingredients may appear in varying proportions in the packet. Warning: Small Children Can Choke on Nuts

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Best bombay mix you can buy not hot like the other

5 stars

Best bombay mix you can buy not hot like the others were they burn your mouth .lovely

