Cofresh Value Bombay Mix 400G

Best bombay mix you can buy not hot like the other
Best bombay mix you can buy not hot like the others were they burn your mouth .lovely
Gram Flour, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Potato Starch, Puffed Rice (4%), Peanuts (3%), Green Lentils (3%), Split Chick Peas (2%), Peas (2%), Chick Peas (2%), Maize Flour, Seasoning (1.5%) (Rice Flour, Salt, Sugar, Curry Powder, Paprika, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Spices & Herbs, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Diacetate), Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Natural Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin)), Salt
To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours
Made in the United Kingdom from Local & Imported Ingredients
This pack contains about 14 servings
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Average 28g serving contains
|% RI* (% Reference intakes per serving)
|100g contains
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|650kJ
|2323kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|155kcal
|8%
|555kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|14%
|35.0g
|70g
|Of which saturates
|1.4g
|7%
|5.0g
|20g
|Carbohydrates
|14.0g
|50.0g
|Of which sugars
|1.1g
|1%
|4.0g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|6.0g
|Protein
|2.8g
|10.0g
|Salt
|0.59g
|10%
|2.09g
|6g
This pack contains about 14 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI - Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI as per UK standards
|-
|-
|-
|-
Disclaimer Although every care is taken during the cooking process to ensure the product's best quality, some rice grains, chickpeas, peas and lentils (chana dal) may turn out harder than expected. Customers are advised to bite carefully. Due to the nature of the product, ingredients may appear in varying proportions in the packet. Warning: Small Children Can Choke on Nuts
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
