Epson Strawberry 29 Multipack Printer Ink
£ 36.50
£36.50/each

Product Description

  • Black & colour
  • 1 x 5.3 ml Black, 1 x 3.2 ml Cyan, 1 x 3.2 ml Yellow, 1 x 3.2 ml Magenta
  • XP235, XP332, XP335, XP432, XP435, XP245, XP342, XP345, XP442, XP445, XP247
  • Epson Strawberry Multipack 4-colours 29 Claria Home Ink is a versatile, four-colour ink cartridge set that delivers crisp, clear text documents and glossy, lab-quality photos. It is ideal for affordable, reliable printing without compromise. Compatible with Expression Home XP-235, Expression Home XP-332, Expression Home XP-335, Expression Home XP-432, Expression Home XP-435, Expression Home XP-245, Expression Home XP-342, Expression Home XP-345, Expression Home XP-442, Expression Home XP-445 and Expression Home XP-247.
  • Epson 29 Multipack Ink Cartridge

Information

50 Reviews

Quick and effective

Quick delivery and the price was unbeatable price. Highly recommended

Epsom inks

Clear good quality prints produced .would recommend.

Great value

The best way to buy ink for your printer, great value this way.

just what was needed for my printer

Ideal for my needs as my ink was about to run out. Quick service

Does what it says on the tin

Not sure how you review an inkjet cartridge pack, It loads, prints and is low value to price as its a manufacturers own brand. Tesco has tried to lower the price but I'll bet there are limits to how far it can go.

Great price fast delivery

Great price for this ink and delivery to store was quick and efficient.

quality ink

Inks are fine, wish last a bit longer but that is typical of branded specific inks. Price wise compared to other genuine sellers, Tesco's price is competitive.

Exactly what i required

Found this item to be the best value for money that i could find anywhere

Simply the best

Can't fault the lowest ever prices! Genuine brands- always rely on Tesco - well done!

Epson's own make ink cartridges

This is Epson's own make of cartridge It works as expected

