By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Epson Strawberry 29 Black Printer Ink

5(10)Write a review
Epson Strawberry 29 Black Printer Ink
£ 12.50
£12.50/each

Product Description

  • Black
  • 5.3ml
  • XP235, XP332, XP335, XP432, XP435, XP245, XP342, XP345, XP442, XP445, XP247
  • Epson Strawberry Singlepack Black 29 Claria Home Ink is ideal for affordable, reliable printing without compromise. Compatible with Expression Home XP-235, Expression Home XP-332, Expression Home XP-335, Expression Home XP-432, Expression Home XP-435, Expression Home XP-245, Expression Home XP-342, Expression Home XP-345, Expression Home XP-442, Expression Home XP-445 and Expression Home XP-247.
  • Epson 29 Black Ink Cartridge

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect original Epson Ink

5 stars

Excellent value and very prompt delivery, great product.

Nice little printer

4 stars

Bought a few weeks ago, nice and easy set-up and ability to print wirelessly - and on more than one computer - is terrific at a super low price.

Best price for this product

5 stars

Bought as it was the best price on the internet for a genuine product. Easy clicl and collect.

Little too quick to run out

5 stars

Changed from Kodak to Epson but don't get half as many sheets for the price. Gutted Kodak have stopped producing photocopiers. I now by XL of these as lasts longer but I used to get about 300-400 sheets from a standard kodak cartridge. Those days are well gone. Good thing is that Epson are fairly cheap compared to other makes although I imagine other makes cartridges may go a lot further than these. Feel like I've only put them in and I need to replace again.

Excellent Quality

5 stars

I always buy Epson printer inks because the colours are true. The price is good for what you get.

Always quality.

5 stars

Always buy the correct cartridges for my printer as I find you get more pages out.

Did what it was supposed to

5 stars

I was happy with my purchase of the EpsomXP335 wireless printer but was disappointed that replacement ink cartridges were not stocked in store and had to be ordered on line. This was not made clear to me when buying the printer.

Does what it says

5 stars

We bought this printer s few weeks ago. It is working well. We have had no difficulties loading the software on our computer and always seems to connect via wifi. A good basic product.

Good service

5 stars

First rate product, first rate service with easy to follow instructions

Good quality

5 stars

The ink is very good quality, it does exactly what it says on the tin. Good product.

Usually bought next

Epson Strawberry 29 Multipack Printer Ink

£ 36.50
£36.50/each

Tesco Basics A4 White Paper 500 Sheets 75Gsm

£ 2.95
£2.95/each

Tesco Multipurpose Paper 80Gsm 500 Sheets

£ 3.35
£3.35/each

Bic Cristal Pens Black 10 Pack

£ 3.00
£0.30/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here