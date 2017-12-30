Epson Strawberry 29 Black Printer Ink

Perfect original Epson Ink
Excellent value and very prompt delivery, great product.
Nice little printer
Bought a few weeks ago, nice and easy set-up and ability to print wirelessly - and on more than one computer - is terrific at a super low price.
Best price for this product
Bought as it was the best price on the internet for a genuine product. Easy clicl and collect.
Little too quick to run out
Changed from Kodak to Epson but don't get half as many sheets for the price. Gutted Kodak have stopped producing photocopiers. I now by XL of these as lasts longer but I used to get about 300-400 sheets from a standard kodak cartridge. Those days are well gone. Good thing is that Epson are fairly cheap compared to other makes although I imagine other makes cartridges may go a lot further than these. Feel like I've only put them in and I need to replace again.
Excellent Quality
I always buy Epson printer inks because the colours are true. The price is good for what you get.
Always quality.
Always buy the correct cartridges for my printer as I find you get more pages out.
Did what it was supposed to
I was happy with my purchase of the EpsomXP335 wireless printer but was disappointed that replacement ink cartridges were not stocked in store and had to be ordered on line. This was not made clear to me when buying the printer.
Does what it says
We bought this printer s few weeks ago. It is working well. We have had no difficulties loading the software on our computer and always seems to connect via wifi. A good basic product.
Good service
First rate product, first rate service with easy to follow instructions
Good quality
The ink is very good quality, it does exactly what it says on the tin. Good product.