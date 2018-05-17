By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hp 302 Black Printer Ink Cartridge

4.5(43)Write a review
Hp 302 Black Printer Ink Cartridge
£ 15.50
£15.50/each

Product Description

  • Easily complete your projects.
  • Choose HP ink cartridges specially designed to work with your printer.
  • Save time and receive notifications when your cartridges are running low
  • Print high-quality documents with Original HP 302 Black ink cartridge - designed with fraud protection and smart low-ink alerts to deliver worry-free performance and consistent results you can count on.
  • Compatible with HP DeskJet 1110; HP DeskJet 2130; HP DeskJet 3630; HP OfficeJet 3830; HP OfficeJet 4650; HP ENVY 4520
  • HP 302 Ink Cartridge - Inkjet - 190 Page

Information

43 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant

5 stars

I checked several sites and Tesco were by by far the best on price and delivery.

Original ink for my printer - happy!

4 stars

Bought this recently after buying same product from another reputable outlet and finding it not original cartridge. Too pricy to get wrong so happy with Tesco purchase.

Easy order

5 stars

Quick and easy to order and pick up at local store

Ink cartridges

4 stars

I had to order by click and collect because it was never in stock I waited one extra day for delivery but once received value for money

Great

4 stars

Good pricehttp://tesco.scene7.com/is/image/tesco/337-0139_PI_TPS2864086?wid=280&hei=280

HP cartridge

4 stars

Arrived quickly and was well described on the web site

Good price and great ink

5 stars

I needed more ink foryou HP printer. Found this to be genuine and a great price.

Good printing, but poor value

5 stars

Best local price by far. Easy to pick up with the shopping.

Good price

5 stars

Nice to be able to walk in and just buy it without going on line. Good value.

Decent ink

4 stars

Brought couple of months ago, competitive pricing for ink compatible for printer. Not good for lots of printing, ink runs out quite fast but fine for odd things.

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

