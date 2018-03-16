By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hp 302 Tri Color Printer Ink Cartridge

5(35)Write a review
Hp 302 Tri Color Printer Ink Cartridge
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • Easily complete your projects
  • Choose HP ink cartridges specially designed to work with your printer.
  • Save time and receive notifications when your cartridges are running low
  • Create lab-quality colour photos and everyday documents with Original HP 302 Multipack ink cartridges - designed with fraud protection and smart low-ink alerts to deliver worry-free performance and consistent results you can count on.
  • Compatible with HP DeskJet 1110; HP DeskJet 2130; HP DeskJet 3630; HP OfficeJet 3830; HP OfficeJet 4650; HP ENVY 4520

Perfect

5 stars

Needed ink and this is the best by far. Good value

Perfect

5 stars

i has no issues with this product, would recommend this cartridge and the printer

Looks great

5 stars

Bought this about 3 weeks ago so far so good easy to use and looks great not heavy like my other printer not noisy either which is good ,also because it's white can leave it out my black one put it away in a cupboard out of sight till needed

Easy To Install, great price and long lasting.

5 stars

I bought this after the trial one that came with my printer ran out, its easy to install colours come out true and vibrant and its pretty long lasting. I have tried remanufactured ones in the past and always had problems, the price at Tesco was the cheapest after comparing other stores so it was a win all round.

Great Product Great Value

5 stars

A great product from the manufacturer and at a great price with a superb bonus clubcard points offer.

The real thing.

5 stars

Pleased to get an original HP product at a reasonable price. Buying cartridges of the internet can be so risky so many fakes out there; but with Tesco you are sure of the genuine thing every time.

easy to fit

5 stars

great value for money, this was the best deal offered online.

great value for money

5 stars

I bought HP 302 tri-colour ink cartridge one month ago. I am a maniac of printing, since hate reading on pc. I print at least 15 pages a day and the cartridge is still half its level. Perfect colour, no blemish, no defects. Extremely happy.

Amazing what you get for so little money

5 stars

It was easy to buy, pick up and take home. No problem with setting it up and it worked first time. I can send documents from my iPhone as well as my lapop. Very pleased with the purchase.

Ho302 trim colour ink cartridge

5 stars

Was very fast and quick easy to pick up and kepted in the loop as to were it was

