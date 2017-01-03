By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bostik Blu Tack And Glu Dots Combination Pack

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

  • Blu Tack Original & 2 Sheets Glu Dots
  • Duo adhesive pack ideal for the home office, students or professionals
  • Clean, safe, ideal for fixing & hanging
  • 2 sheets of Glu Dots & a pack of Blu Tack included
  • Follow us on Facebook
  • About Blu Tack
  • Bostik Blu Tack is clean, safe and easy to use. It provides an ideal alternative to drawing pins and sticky tape with hundreds of uses around the home, office and school.
  • About Glu Dots
  • Bostik Glu Dots are little circles of clear adhesive that stick to almost anything, including paper, wood, plastic, metal, glass and painted surfaces. Easy to use, acid and lignin free, and non-yellowing, they're ideal for gift wrapping, photo albums, craft projects and scrapbooking.
  • Smart adhesives
  • Blu Tack - The original re-usable adhesive
  • Glu Dots - Removable sticky dots

  • Blu Tack
  • How to Use
  • Pull off a piece of Blu Tack and activate it by pulling and stretching. Roll into a ball, place between the two surfaces and press firmly.
  • Glu Dots
  • How to Use
  • Tear along the perforations, peel off the paper backing, press the dot to the first surface, remove the clear film, and stick the second surface to the dot. Be careful not to touch the dot as it might make it less sticky.
  • Recommendations and suggestions are for guidance only, since conditions of use are completely beyond our control.
  • Please read instructions carefully and retain this card for future reference.

  • Blu Tack
  • IMPORTANT
  • Blu Tack performs best on non-porous surfaces e.g. painted surfaces, glass, metal, etc. Do not use Blu Tack on absorbent or recently decorated surfaces. On some surfaces it may leave an oily mark, which can sometimes be removed using chewing gum remover.
  • Glu Dots
  • IMPORTANT
  • Not suitable for damp, delicate, absorbent or newly-decorated surfaces, If in doubt, test a small area first. The adhesive gets stronger with time, so remove dots carefully by rubbing and rolling them off.
  • This product has been designed to meet and exceed stringent EC child safety legislation.
  • WARNING! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts - choking hazard.

  • Bostik Ltd.,
  • Common Road,
  • Stafford,
  • ST16 3EH,
  • U.K.
  • Bostik Industries Ltd.,

  • Bostik Ltd.,
  • Common Road,
  • Stafford,
  • ST16 3EH,
  • U.K.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 1785 272625
  • www.bostik.co.uk
  • Bostik Industries Ltd.,
  • Newtown,
  • Swords,
  • Co. Dublin,
  • Ireland.

36 Months

Great product 5*

5 stars

Bought and used , found glue dots great on paper & tack great on laminated surfaces - best of both!

Great tack!

5 stars

The tack was very easy to use and was very long-lasting.

great product

5 stars

Does just what it says,an excellent product. Far better quality than cheaper alternatives for not alot more.

