Bostik Blu Tack And Glu Dots Combination Pack

Blu Tack IMPORTANT Blu Tack performs best on non-porous surfaces e.g. painted surfaces, glass, metal, etc. Do not use Blu Tack on absorbent or recently decorated surfaces. On some surfaces it may leave an oily mark, which can sometimes be removed using chewing gum remover. Glu Dots IMPORTANT Not suitable for damp, delicate, absorbent or newly-decorated surfaces, If in doubt, test a small area first. The adhesive gets stronger with time, so remove dots carefully by rubbing and rolling them off. This product has been designed to meet and exceed stringent EC child safety legislation. WARNING! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts - choking hazard.