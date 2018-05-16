Sellotape 50M With 5M Silver Roll

Product Description
- Limited edition set for your Christmas wrapping needs
- Contains 50m roll of Original Golden tape
- Plus 5m roll of silver metallic tape
- - Sellotape Original Golden is the nation's favourite sticky tape.
- - Strong, extra sticky and easy to tear without scissors, it also has an easy-starter tab so you can easily find the end of the roll.
- - Exclusive to Tesco, this pack also contains a roll of silver holographic decorative tape.
